Jennifer Lopez & Shakira’s Super Bowl Halftime show was all about showing off their curves in shimmery outfits

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira showed off their girl power in gorgeous shimmery outfits as they took the house down at the Superbowl halftime show 2020. Check it out

This time, the iconic Superbowl Halftime show saw girl power taking over. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira literally took the house down at one of the most important halftimes of the year. The show was definitely more like a party with the girls dancing around in sparkly numbers while their megamixes took the stadium by a storm.

Talking about their shimmery outfits, JLo stole the show in a series of outfit changes she made on stage. The 50-year-old made sure to show off her toned body in a leather bodysuit by Versace. The black number also featured silver embellishments all over while a pair of belt-high boots completed her look. Cut-outs throughout her outfit ensured all eyes were on her.

Not just that, she later ditched the leather ensemble for a nude bodysuit that bore mirror embellishments to cover the right places. The silver wonder was perfect as the curvy diva took to the pole and took us back to her Hustlers days.

Moving on to another Latino superwoman, Shakira brought the house down as she shimmied her way on stage. The birthday girl (yes, it was her birthday as she danced at the iconic Superbowl Halftime show!) made sure to dance her way in a shimmery co-ord that was paired with knee-high boots.

Moving on, she changed into a gold number that bore a hooded sweater and high-waisted shorts. The Columbian singer then let her hair down in her signature waves and we just could not get over the way the singer ringed in her 43rd birthday.

What are your thoughts about their looks? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :GETTY IMAGES

