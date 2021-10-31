Jennifer Lopez SHINES bright in a Dolce & Gabbana outfit at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: Yay or Nay?

The jacket season has been kind enough to let us make the most of our outfits that ooze sultry vibes with warmth and some sheer drama, of course. It's great to bundle up given the moody weather outside but why keep it anywhere close to boring? Jennifer Lopez has been creating a lasting impression by taking the heat to next level at all times and her outfit for the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony is the latest proof.

Fashion stylists like Rob Zangardi, Hannah Margeson, and Mariel Haenn helped the 52-year-old singer put up a supremely dazzling show yesterday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The trio picked a black lace bralette with sparkly embellishments from Dolce and Gabbana which was teamed with a bikini bottom that had an attached waist belt that looked lit with circular-shaped crystals and the brand logo in gold. Both were chosen from the Spring 2022 collection. While her washboard abs looked fabulous and proved age is no barrier to look your best and fashionable self, her look was further elevated with a blue long zipper jacket from the AZ factory which resembled a raincoat and black track pants. Showing how to never discount on going all-out in making a statement were her black lace-up heeled shoes from DSW.

Her accessories too narrated a glamourous story from the intense-shine silver choker, layered neck chains, fingerings, stacked bangles, and bracelets. Two side ponytails accompanied her look along with dewy and glittery makeup.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

