Jennifer Lopez SPARKLED bright in a Balmain jumpsuit and Valentino coat for her New Year's Eve performance

Looking no less than a Disney princess in her cascading tiered coat, the Hustlers actress left fans speechless with her performance on New Year's Eve! Take a look at both her jaw-dropping outfits.

It is safe to say that 2020 wasn't the best year, overall. Even celebrities were holed up at home while trying to keep safe in the midst of the pandemic. Hoping for a better start to the New Year, JLo put up one of her best performances at Dick Clark's New Year's Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

The singer and Hustlers actress began her intro to her performance by showing her taking a subway ride while wearing a blue ball gown. The actress then took centre stage in New York City, where she appeared larger than life (literally)! She put her best foot forward in a pristine, snow-white Valentino couture coat that had multiple layers to it, making it look like a fancy cake. She added a face age that had sparkly diamonds on it as she rocked to her own tunes.

She then took off her coat to show off her sparkly Balmain jumpsuit that bore a plunging neckline and hugged her figure.

In addition to her fabulous outfits, JLo's makeup also won our hearts over! A shimmery blended smokey eye, loads of highlighter, filled-in brows and nude lips further complimented to the dazzle of her outfits. Her hair too, was blow-dried to perfection!

It is safe to say JLo's performance was a fabulous start to the new year. The trendsetter looked her glamorous best and we're hoping the new year is sparkly and bright, as she is!

What are your thoughts on Jennifer Lopez's outfit? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone's sandy tone airport outfit with Ranveer Singh costs almost Rs 10 LAKH and we are in AWE

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×