Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift to Gigi Hadid: When celebs SWORE by Designer of Week: Julien Macdonald

When Welsh designer Julien Macdonald learnt knitting from his mother, he had no idea it would help build his entire career. A graduate from the Royal College of Art in London, the maestro was discovered by the late Karl Lagerfeld and recruited at Chanel where he created knitwear for Alexander McQueen. He was then appointed as a successor to McQueen in 2001 and was given the role of Cheif Designer at Givenchy and was even awarded British Fashion Designer of the Year!

He launched his own label in 1997 and has since been a favourite among notable celebrities both in India and international waters.

American supermodel Gigi Hadid wore a laser cut back jumpsuit making for a risque look on a red carpet in one of his creations.

Musical sensation Jennifer Lopex too picked out a black cut out dress by the designer making for an edgy look at the Billboard Music Awards a few years ago.

Taylor Swift shimmered in a glamorous sparkly full-sleeve body-hugging gown at the Vanity Fair Oscar after-party. We love the stark contrast of her red lip against the dazzling black number!

Selena Gomez painted a glittery picture in a gold mini dress with tassels all over, by the designer. Her braided hair and peep-toe pumps complemented her look well.

One of the biggest controversies that engulfed the designer was the use of fur. The designer had stated that he wouldn't stop using it in his creations for which he and Paris Hilton were even flour bombed! Macdonald then apologised in the coming years for using fur and his remarks on it.

Katrina Kaif made jaws drop when she picked out a burgundy-hued laser cut out backless dress by the designer for an awards show. Her poker-straight hair and minimal glam makeup complemented her outfit well.

Janhvi Kapoor sported a similar look in a burgundy number by the ace designer. Her one-shoulder sequin gown featured a waist cut-out and a belt that ensured her dress stayed put.

Malaika Arora raised the temperature in a blood-red satin one-shoulder dress with a cut-out at her waist and a thigh-high slit. A floor-sweeping train and silver stilettos completed her look.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra was all things glamorous in a high-neck Julien Macdonald dress she sported for a red carpet event. Her halter neck gold number featured waist cutouts and a thigh-high slit that showed off her lean legs.

The ace 50-year-old designer even appeared as the judge on reality television shows Project Runway and Britain's Got Talent.

What are your thoughts on the designer's creations? Which star's outfit do you like the best? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan: Who was your BEST DRESSED actress from the week gone by?