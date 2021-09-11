Jennifer Lopez walked the Venice red carpet with Ben Affleck in a STUNNING Georges Hobeika gown: Yay or Nay?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck just made their romance official at the 78th Venice Film Festival. They arrived hand in hand at the Venice red carpet on Friday night for the world premiere of his film 'The Last Duel' where he plays the role of Count Pierre of Alençon reuniting with Matt Damon. Bennifer, as they were popularly called, made their first public appearance after their split back in 2004. Putting all rumours to rest, the duo walked hand in hand and sealed their reunion with a kiss.

Jennifer was all smiles as proudly walked with beau Ben attending the event besides looking absolutely gorgeous. She brought her bling game on the red carpet and gave people something to talk about. JLo wore a daring white Georges Hobeika crepe satiné gown that featured a plunging neckline bearing Swarovski crystal embellishments across the cleavage. The figure-hugging mermaid dress having a side slit and ruffled hem looked phenomenal on her.

The ‘Maid in Manhattan’ star chose to accessorise her glam look with a Cartier bracelet, earrings and a ring adorned with yellow diamonds along with carrying a silver ornate clutch and slipped into Jimmy Choo silver platforms. She chose to go soft glam with her makeup, left her honey-brown hair in loose waves and opted for smokey brown eyes and glossy lips.

Ben complimented JLo’s stunning look in a Dolce and Gabbana black tuxedo teamed with black shoes from Christian Louboutin.

The couple arrived in Venice for the photocall premiere of the Ridley Scott directorial in a boat taxi on Thursday.

What do you think of JLo's red carpet look? Yay or Nay? And are you excited about the couple getting back together?

