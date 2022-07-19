Jennifer Lopez was the prettiest bride to Ben Affleck in a Zuhair Murad gown and a white dress

The weekend gone by was not regular, it was as dreamy as you can imagine. A celebration of a 20-year-long romance was finally sealed. A deal of love was made public as the duo, 'Bennifer' got hitched in Las Vegas. Like few relationships, this too saw on and off episodes of staying together and getting separated but what's meant to have finally found its way and we're here to raise a toast and send our happily ever after wishes to the newly wedded couple, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

It wasn't the one that sounded loud and paparazzi filled. This followed the intimate route, a little too spontaneous for the singer had her own way of letting the world know about her big day. We too just like everybody else were informed through her newsletter On the JLo. What about the wedding venue you ask? This one can be for the books if you're someone who likes a noise-less, cosy, and prayer-filled day. The singer shared a post that read, "Thank you to the Little White Wedding chapel for letting me use the break room to change while Ben changed in the men’s room."

Fashion information seekers, we're coming to you. Let's talk bridal trousseau now. Their "Little White Wedding" had the Love Don't Cost A Thing singer dressed in two ensembles which swore by the colour code as mentioned. At first, she picked out an Alexander McQueen A-line textured sleeveless dress which had a closed neck. This was accessorised with simple accessories such as diamond earrings, a necklace, and a studded bracelet. Her hair was styled in a brushed-out and semi-pull-back style which also had waves stay intact. JLo's makeup bore a glossy neutral-toned lipstick, kohl-rimmed eyes, and soft smokey eye makeup.

For the main event, as she said "I do", the 52-year-old was dressed in a Zuhair Murad off-shoulder gown which entailed a corset, lace embroidered patterns, and a sweetheart neckline. This attire is a pick made up from an old movie, nothing like vintage, nothing like wearing something on repeat. We heart it! She was so very in her pretty bride element, the sheer detailing as our vote as seen on her dress, sleeves to the veil. An angel indeed, her face too was covered with a see-through veil which had a scalloped border embroidered so alluringly. The Marry Me star kept her accessories minimal to seal off her look.

Her husband Ben put a suave look forward in a white suit jacket which he apparently picked from his closet and had it styled with a classic black bow tie.

Congratulations team Bennifer! Sending love and lots of love your way.

Do you love their outfits? Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck aka Bennifer's wedding rushed due to JLo's worry of the actor getting 'cold feet'?