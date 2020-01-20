Jennifer Lopez wore diamonds worth USD 9 million at the SAG Awards and we cannot keep calm

Jennifer Lopez definitely made sure all eyes were on her at the SAG Awards as she sashayed down the red carpet in USD 9 million worth of diamonds. Check it out

Jennifer Lopez’s Valentino gown at the Golden Globes was one of the most talked-about dresses and there’s absolutely no denying that! If you cannot pinpoint which dress we’re talking about - it was the one with a huge bow n the front. While that dress received quite a mixed bag of reviews, looks like JLo came to the SAG Awards to make up for it.

The singer and actress chose for a statement bow (yet again!) but, this time around she made sure to do it right in a Georges Hobeika. The strapless wonder perfectly fit her body and showed off her gorgeous curves while a large statement bow at back transcended into a short train. She styled the look with a simple hairdo where her mane was pulled back in a low bun with a few strands of hair framing her face. Her glam was also on point as she let her glowing skin shine while accompanying it with soft smokey eyes, loads of highlighter and a neutral lip.

While everyone was still gushing over her gorgeous black ensemble, we couldn’t help but notice her sparkling diamond accesories. Ms Lopez was literally clad in diamonds worth USD 9 million by Harry Winston. From rings to bracelets and statement choker necklace, JLo looked like a vision and clearly one of the best-dressed celebrity at the event.

What are your thoughts about it? Did you like her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

