JLo, Jennifer Aniston to Angelina Jolie: The most ICONIC dresses at the Golden Globe Awards red carpet so far

The Golden Globe Awards is an annual awards show held to celebrate the best of films and television shows of the year. While this year's award show was boycotted for a number of reasons, we can't help but miss the red carpet looks that came with the show. In honour of the extravagant show, we revisit some of the most memorable and iconic looks that celebrities gave us in the past years.

From minimal silhouettes to over-the-top patterns and gowns, the red carpet has seen it all. Here are a few looks that we can't stop thinking about!

Beyonce

Back in 2007, Queen Bey wore a glittery gold gown in which she looked no less than a trophy herself. The Elie Saab number featured heavy sequin work, a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit with a mermaid silhouette that accentuated her curvaceous figure.

Angelina Jolie

The award-winning star captured hearts in a Versace dress which was all about minimalism. The stunning satin gown in an ivory hue bore a statement red patch on top, that matched with her scarlet lips and blood-red clutch, making for an unforgettable look.

Jennifer Aniston

Making a strong case for vintage dresses, Jen Aniston walked the red carpet more than a decade ago in a vintage Valentino gown in a classic black shade. The outfit bore a plunging neckline with a clasp that held the outfit together and a knot at her waist that gave her gown a ruched finish.

Jennifer Lopez

Looking like a million bucks, JLo struck a pose in a dramatic Zuhair Murad gown at the Golden Globes red carpet. Her opulent beige number featured sequin patterns running through and the sleeves were long, giving off a dramatic train look. A risque thigh-high slit, plunging neckline, statement embellished earrings and smokey eyes completed the rockstar's glam look.

Jennifer Lawrence

Looking her glamorous best, when J-Law walked the red carpet in a red Dior gown with a waist cut-out. We love how she glamorised this look with a statement diamond necklace and red lips to complete the look.

Dakota Johnson

Looking like a million bucks, Johnson walked the red carpet in a custom Chanel strapless gown with a high-low hemline and a long train. Minimal makeup and her hair styled into glorious waves completed The Lost Daughter actor's look.

Lady Gaga

Taking home an award for her directorial film, A Star is Born, Lady Gaga looked enchanting in a Cinderella-esque Valentino gown. Her strapless number featured a dramatic long train and puff sleeves. Bringing her experimental streak to this look, Gaga also sported pastel blue hair to match her outfit on the red carpet!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Making a strong case for old Hollywood glamour, PeeCee rocked an off-shoulder Cristina Ottaviano gown on the Golden Globes red carpet. It hugged her hourglass figure and featured a floor-sweeping train. A statement bejewelled diamond necklace and hair styled into retro waves completed the actress' look.

Scarlett Johansson

The Black Widow star looked phenomenal in a red dramatic Vera Wang gown which featured a plunging neckline and a large bow at the back. Her scarlet gown also bore a long train and a mermaid silhouette that did full justice to her hourglass figure. A statement diamond necklace and her hair pulled back into a sleek bun completed her look.

Taylor Swift

Florals have always had a safe space in the singer's closet. She rocked a lavish Etro gown on the Golden Globes red carpet with her hair pulled back into a sleek bun made for one of the most opulent and eccentric looks on the red carpet.

