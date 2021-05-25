JLo's ex Alex Rodriguez launches MAKEUP for men post breakup with the Hollywood star

The former baseball pro is going for a glow up after his breakup with Jennifer Lopez.

When Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announced their split, nobody expected what would follow. JLo is reportedly back with ex, Ben Affleck and even went on a vacation with him!

Rodriguez on the other hand has been keeping a low profile following his split with the Hollywood star.

The former Baseball star has now teamed up with the beauty and wellness company His & Hers, to create makeup for men! Rodriguez and JLo invested in the company last year. He took to his Instagram to talk about the products. The 45-year-old revealed that he wanted to create a product that solved an issue he faced on a daily basis. As he was jumping from meeting to meeting, the star believed he "Needed something quick and easy in my routine to conceal blemishes or razor bumps," he explained in his Instagram caption and went on to reveal the concealer he designed for men.

The Blur Stick is what Rodriguez has named his product. It is available in eight different shades and is "discreet" as well as sleek.

Fans and followers left a bunch of comments on Rodriguez's announcement post and praised him for launching makeup for men! Some even joked that he's learnt well from ex JLo!

What are your thoughts on Rodriguez's launch? Do you believe that men need a separate line of makeup? Comment below and let us know.

