Joe Jonas wears JEANS at home during self isolation; Gets called psychopath by wife Sophie Turner

While in isolation, the couple have been living it up as the Jonas Brothers' singer wears pants at home rather than sweatpants!

Now that everybody is in quarantine, nobody really finds the need to dress up anymore. Lounging in sweatpants is the new cool that not just us mere mortals, but celebrities too seem to be doing. Case in point, is Sophie Turner who is quarantined at home with hubby Joe Jonas who is cooking for her!

The Game of Thrones actress was on Conan O'Brien's home episode of Conan and discussed her quarantine style on it! "I'm wearing my sweatpants", the 24-year-old who is rumoured to be pregnant said adding that you don't have to get dressed up now that you're home. She even showed off her OOTD which included a ribbed green sweater that she paired with grey sweatpants. Describing her look, Turner said she was "business on top and party on the bottom," but went on to reveal that the same couldn't be said for pop sensation Joe Jonas.

"Joe wears denim trousers at home - where no one can see him," she said and continued to explain it with a meme she saw on the internet. "Someone said like, 'if you're wearing denim pants at home, like, what does that say about you as a person?'" the actress said and continued, "like, are you a psychopath?"

While the duo are holed up at home and only head out to walk their dogs, Turner also revealed that she is an introvert and a homebody. "If I could stay home all day I would, so this is great for me," while her 30-year old hubby on the other hand has been struggling a lot since he is "a real social butterfly."

What are your thoughts on Joe wearing denim pants at home? Are you team sweatpants or team denim pants? Comment below and let us know.

