Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman to Courtney Cox in Friends: ALL red dresses to woo your man on Valentine’s Day

The day of love is just around the corner and if you are in the mood to woo your man, here are some ICONIC red dresses that will definitely do the job.

As the clock hits 12, it’ll be the day of love which means that you and your partner have the whole 24 hours to make it memorable for each other. Now, if your plans on this Valentine’s day is to woo your man, the best way to do it is - in style. Who does not like to dress up? And what if we tell you that you can do that and woo your man just like a celebrity? So, here, we have listed down all the iconic red dresses that you can wear on Valentine’s day that will surely get your man drooling.

Emilia Clarke - Me Before You

First up, we have Emilia Clarke’s look from the rom-com, Me Before You. the actress looked so dreamy that the very sick Will Traynor aka Sam Claflin just could not take his off her. Now, what better way to ring in the day of love than an iconic red dress?

Julia Roberts - Pretty Woman

This look from Pretty Woman definitely has a special place in our hearts and so should be the case with you and your wardrobe for Valentines. This iconic look will definitely leave your man gasping for air, what else would you want?

Dakota Johnson - Fifty Shades

Now, if you are looking for something easy but sultry, Dakota’s look from fifty Shades is just for you. Keep it simple and pair it with your favourite pair of heels and let your hair loose. Lastly, don’t forget to pick the right shade of red for your lips!

Blake Lively - Age Of Adeline

If you are born to stand out then blood red is not the colour fo you. Make a stunning statement by choosing deep red or burgundy for the night just like Blake did in Age of Adeline. Blake wore hers with a black belt that cinched her waist and showed off her gorgeous curves. While that was the case, a keyhole neckline is definitely an added bonus!

Courtney Cox - Friends

Well, well, this one has to be one f our favourite because it is by none other than Monica Geller aka Courtney Cox. Her slip dress shows you that you can look elegant and sultry without putting in a lot of effort.

Emma Stone - Gangster Squad

If you are not someone who likes to keep it simple, then Emma’s glamorous look in Gangster squad is just for you. Sultry, elegant and glam, all in one is definitely a deadly combo to woo your man on the day of love.

Who’s look would you chose? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :YOUTUBE

