Just some happy celebs in sunshine yellow outfits to get over the summertime sadness

Stuck indoors and waiting to dress up. Here are some celeb-approved yellow outfits for the summer. There’s no time like now to play dress up and wear something bright.

As the heat goes up, so does our regret over not being out and about in our brightest best. But, summer will still be waiting for us when we decide to dress up and step out. Yellow has always been a happy colour. So if you’re feeling particularly gloomy or entirely ‘meh’ it’s time to bring out a pocketful of sunshine and put on some yellow.

Here are a few of our favourite yellow outfits worn by celebrities here to brighten up your day!

Alaya F

We absolutely love pastels. A simple pastel bodycon dress can be worn with heels or sneakers for any occasion. Add a denim jacket and this could be a concert outfit. It’s just such a versatile piece!

Jacqueline Fernandes

This Marmar Halim polka dot number can brighten anyone’s day. This seems like such a Jackie-esque dress. When you look at her in this dress, it seems like a match made in heaven.

Malaika really has the ruling on the thigh-high slit situation. Legs for days, amirite? Also if you thought a bright colour couldn’t be a black-tie appropriate attire, think again.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo’s desi outfit game is beyond strong. She wore this happy colour over Diwali and this saree is just all things we love about desi style.

Kundra

Ochre is one of those underrated shades that just don’t get their moment in the limelight. Like SSK, if an all-over ochre outfit is paired with the right accessories, then that’s THAT. It could positively look like a million bucks.

Sunshine in the streets of Paris. Need we say more? Actually we might. The streets of Paris aside, SK’s outfit is everything we love about a summer outfit. The silhouette, the print and the collar - everything is JUST right with this outfit.

Are you convinced to try on that yellow outfit yet?

