Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin twinned in Billie Eilish merch while on lockdown and we NEED one asap

Legends, Justin and Hailey Bieber are supporting another legend, Billie Eilish and we cannot get enough of it,

Celebrities obsessing over each other is not new but, when it comes to the sweet relationship that Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber share, it escalates to a whole new level. It all started when Eilish shared a young photo of herself with a room full of Bieber posters. The 18-year-old ‘Bad Guy’ singer than almost flipped when she saw her all-time favourite star at Coachella. Since then, the rest is history.

The two have now bonded with Billie making an appearance in Justin’s docu-series ‘seasons’. The later also got emotional saying he is ‘protecting’ her. Considering that they are the best of pals and have an irreplaceable bond, Justin supported the young singer yet again and he and his wife shared a picture. In the Instagram post, the couple was quarantining together in Billie Eilish’s merch. Justin was dressed in a white with her name designed with graphics on it, while Hailey wore a red hoodie.

The couple has stayed close friends with Eilish and this new photo is just proof of it. People were soon happy to comment on the photo with one saying, ‘Legends support legends’ while another comment read, Billie, jumping up and down rn’. While the photo was caption - ‘Our fav @billieeilish’, Billie was soon to comment ‘omg’ on the same.

We are absolute fans of this new bond and cannot wait to see more of it!

Credits :INSTAGRAM

