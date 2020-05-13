Justin Bieber to Avril Lavingne: 5 celebrities who pulled off their pink hair better than we expected 

Being at the top is colourful! Pop stars seem to love the pink shade and have been sporting it on their hair at different times. Check them out!

With the lockdown in place and lack of things to do, experimenting has become a way of life. From cutting your own locks, doing your own brows, makeup routines, etc. one thing that is on everybody's mind is experimenting with hair colour.

One shade that celebrities seem to love, is the millennial pink shade. Popstar Avril Lavigne sported it in the form of streaks before it was cool and the latest to sport it was Justin Bieber in his latest music video Yummy. Check out 5 stars who pulled off the shade better than we expected!

Justin Bieber

For his Yummy music video, Bieber sported the millennial pink shade on his hair, proving that he can carry out any hair colour. Bieber has always been open to experimenting with it comes with his hair and this pink shade only proved that when he wants to switch things up, he can pull anything off!

Avril Lavigne

The Girlfriend singer sported pink hair before it was cool! In the form of steaks in her blonde locks, Avril Lavigne was known for her pink hair that gave her a punk-rock kind of look.

Katy Perry

The Teenage Dream singer who is currently expecting her baby also went through a pink hair phase! The shade helped her reinvent herself for all her songs were international hits when the pop star was in her pink hair phase!

P!nk

Her hair is so central that she named herself after it! With her hard-hitting female-centric songs, Pink became the pop star we all deserved. Her experimental bob hair cut with different shades of pink for each of her phases of life. Our favourite, was this millennial light pink shade she sported.

Nicki Minaj

She sported pink hair multiple times but our favourite was when she donned a light pink wig to match her outfit at the MET Gala. Her hair was so light, almost strawberry blonde, giving her a fresh new classy look. Safe to say, Minaj pulled this off well!

Who according to you pulled off pink hair the best? Let us know in the comment section below.

