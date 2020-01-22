Kaia Gerber’s hat at Givenchy’s Paris Fashion Week show is the ultimate summer must have

From Kaia Gerber’s rain-friendly hat to breaking the pair and just sporting one earring, Givenchy’s Haute Couture show at Paris Fashion Week is an absolute winner. Take a look!

The Englishwoman Clare Waight Keller and her love for gardens knows no bounds. The artistic director of Givenchy’s love for the garden rooms at Sissinghurst House by Vita Sackville-West and the ever passionate love letters between Vita and Virginia Woolf birthed the concept of Givenchy’s Spring/Summer 2020 show. Keller states that the gardens are the most romantic place in England and that she is quite obsessed by the place. Virginia’s involvement with Vita and a very Elizabethan take on the history of the Sackville-West family inspired her to write her very first gender-traversing novel, Orlando.

Hence, white pantsuits, floral appliques, narrow coats and lace veils. As a love letter to Hubert de Givenchy himself, Clare Waight Keller stumbled upon some lace floral designs which Givenchy himself used while dressing Audrey Hepburn. Well, Hubert de Givenchy was a passionate lover of garden designs. With this design pinned to her inspiration board, Keller started conceptualising the Spring Summer collection. The runway comprised of models walking in dramatic ruffles matching the colours of pansies and gowns embellished with itsy-bitsy flowers imitating the overwhelming beauty of the gardens by Sackville-West.

Models walking down in pleated ruffle gowns were definitely driven by the exuberant colours and full bloom of pansies, marigolds, irises and anemonas. Blue checkered ruffle gowns were also a major highlight. The runway also felt the big belt energy as they pinched in at the waistline. The models also sported Spring/Summer 2020’s hottest accessory trend, just a single earring.

Clare Waight Keller also squeezed ideas from the rounded cloche shaped “umbrella hats” designed by Hubert de Givenchy in 1950’s that swooped back over the shoulders. She amplified tops with pleated ruffles and the outside edges of a black pantsuit were embellished with gypsophila embroidery.

As for years, Spring/Summer shows at Givenchy was a treat for women who had their eye on a wedding dress. Keller had to continue the tradition. At the end of the show Kaia Gerber walked out in a pristine white off shoulder lace chemise with a hat so huge it would function as a great canopy!

From hats so huge they function as a veil to ball gowns intricately embellished with flowers, Givenchy’s Haute Couture show at Paris Fashion Week paid a very floral tribute to Hubert de Givenchy’s love for gardens. Clare Waight Keller’s love letter definitely did its trick! What do you think about Givenchy’s Spring/Summer 2020 show? Comment below and let us know.

