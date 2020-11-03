  1. Home
  2. fashion

Kajal Aggarwal's floral Varun Bahl outfit and braided hair is the PERFECT Karwa Chauth look: Yay or Nay?

The actress, who just tied the knot, has been sharing the images from her wedding. Her pre-wedding look in a red Varun Bahl number is just the right pick for newlyweds this Karwa Chauth. Take a look!
10340 reads Mumbai
Kajal Aggarwal's floral Varun Bahl outfit and braided hair is the PERFECT Karwa Chauth look: Yay or Nay?Kajal Aggarwal's floral Varun Bahl outfit and braided hair is the PERFECT Karwa Chauth look: Yay or Nay?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kajal Aggarwal has given us some massive festive outfit and wedding goals in the past couple of days! The newlywed actress who just tied the knot with Gautam wore an array of designer outfits for her wedding functions and has been serving every kind of festive inspiration look she knew we'd need this season. Her most recent look in a red outfit is perfect for tomorrow's Karwa Chauth festivities, we think!

For her pre-wedding sating event, Kajal picked out a lovely red and white Anarkali set by Varun Bahl. The outfit from the designer's collection featured an ombre-style Anarkali with red roses embroidered on top that were then scattered around the white material from waist-down. She styled this with churidar pants and a sheer dupatta with a heavily embellished and embroidered hem. Kolhapuri platform heels and a gold choker necklace that matched with her earrings and bracelets, completed her look. 
The actress kept her makeup simple yet subtle by styling her hair in a centre-parted manner with flowers pinned into her hair for a boho look. Her hair was further styled into loose waves. Basic foundation, rosy cheeks, filled-in brows, linked eyes and neutral-toned lips completed the diva's pre-wedding look. 

With the mix of red and white, we think Kajal's outfit is perfect for tomorrow's Karva Chauth event as it has both a mix of glam and traditional look to it. 

What are your thoughts on Kajal Aggarwal's Varun Bahl outfit? Comment below and let us know. 

ALSO READ: Kajal Aggarwal's Anita Dongre creation had a touch of the iconic Lake Como on it and it looks splendid

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kajal aggarwal instagram

You may like these
Summer Style : Tamannah and Kajal Aggarwal are summer ready in their contrasting outfits
Karwa Chauth 2020: Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone: Celebrity blouse designs for the festival
Kangana Ranaut goes down the vintage route in a Rimple and Harpreet sharara; Yay or Nay?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns in a gorgeous sharara by Sukriti and Aakriti: Yay or Nay?
Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: Here’s all the last minute Karva Chauth outfit inspiration you need
Neha Kakkar’s sangeet lehenga is worth a whopping Rs 3 lakhs and we are in awe

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement