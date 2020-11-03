Kajal Aggarwal's floral Varun Bahl outfit and braided hair is the PERFECT Karwa Chauth look: Yay or Nay?

The actress, who just tied the knot, has been sharing the images from her wedding. Her pre-wedding look in a red Varun Bahl number is just the right pick for newlyweds this Karwa Chauth. Take a look!

Kajal Aggarwal has given us some massive festive outfit and wedding goals in the past couple of days! The newlywed actress who just tied the knot with Gautam wore an array of designer outfits for her wedding functions and has been serving every kind of festive inspiration look she knew we'd need this season. Her most recent look in a red outfit is perfect for tomorrow's Karwa Chauth festivities, we think!

For her pre-wedding sating event, Kajal picked out a lovely red and white Anarkali set by Varun Bahl. The outfit from the designer's collection featured an ombre-style Anarkali with red roses embroidered on top that were then scattered around the white material from waist-down. She styled this with churidar pants and a sheer dupatta with a heavily embellished and embroidered hem. Kolhapuri platform heels and a gold choker necklace that matched with her earrings and bracelets, completed her look.

The actress kept her makeup simple yet subtle by styling her hair in a centre-parted manner with flowers pinned into her hair for a boho look. Her hair was further styled into loose waves. Basic foundation, rosy cheeks, filled-in brows, linked eyes and neutral-toned lips completed the diva's pre-wedding look.

With the mix of red and white, we think Kajal's outfit is perfect for tomorrow's Karva Chauth event as it has both a mix of glam and traditional look to it.

What are your thoughts on Kajal Aggarwal's Varun Bahl outfit? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :Kajal aggarwal instagram

