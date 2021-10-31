Kajol in a Jean Louis Sabaji coat gown showed how to ring in Halloween with supreme style: Yay or Nay?

Ready to say Happy Halloween today? The day is enough to get you in the spooky mood but if you're not all for going all-out on the witch mode, you can play it rather simple this time. No need to go on a quest, we're here with a strikingly perfect gown to get you through the night. Here's how to glam up like the Dilwale actress, Kajol Devgan.

Make the hot girl move tonight by dressing up all monochrome. White and black has been a classic and staple colour combo right off the bat. Ask fashion fanatics and tell us how right we are. For an award ceremony held recently, Aastha Sharma picked out a Jean-Louis Sabaji gown for Kajol. This coat dress made for an eye-arresting look with its dramatic and structured white collar. The buttoned dress wrapped the partially visible strapless fabric which was attached to the collar. It bore one sleeve and had a slit at the front which put her toned legs on display.

Having hugged her body tight, the party-appropriate ensemble made for a gorgeous case and was styled with Giuseppe Zanotti’s ankle-strap heels decked up with embellishments. Priced at Rs. 2,17,292.80, this dress can be added to your shopping cart as well and dish out an equally charming look like the My Name Is Khan starlet. Her red-carpet look was rounded out with accessories such as a black clutch and embellished earrings that brought heaps of sparkle.

A bold choice was made with her glitter-high makeup from the silver eyeshadow to the pink pout and on-point highlighter game. With her hair tied to a bun, her Cruella-inspired look witnessed a taste of oomph.

