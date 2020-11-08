  1. Home
  2. fashion

Kamal Haasan steps up his style game by adorning a biodegradable safari suit and totally nails it; Take a look

The Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Host, Kamal Haasan was recently seen in a safari suit that was completely made of biodegradable material and he nailed it. Check it out.
28067 reads Mumbai Updated: November 8, 2020 12:27 pm
Kamal HaasanKamal Haasan steps up his style game by adorning a biodegradable safari suit and totally nails it; Take a look
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kamal Haasan is a multifaceted and an imminent actor who pulls off any style so fashionably that it soon becomes a trend. His clothes not only speak of style but also sustainable fashion that carries forward a message for his fans. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4, styled by Amritha Ram, he was seen donning a dapper safari suit that not only looked fashionable, but it was also made of biodegradable textile.

The textile was made of 100 per cent cotton material and vegetable dye and it was entirely eco-friendly and organic.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bigg Boss Tamil (@biggbosstamil4_official) on

Amritha Ram, Kamal Haasan’s stylist whose efforts went into styling this eco-friendly fashion statement also spoke about the actor’s exemplary styling game. Her initial plan was to go for white, but Kamal Haasan insisted on wearing brown and hence, the idea of using vegetable for it. In the show, you’re able to experiment a lot with the looks as compared to movies, is what Amritha Ram believes.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amritharam (@amritha.ram) on

The suit is made of pure cotton and Kamal Haasan is a fashionista who can pull off any attire, be it western or traditional. Whatever he wears, it speaks for his personality and with such concern towards the environment, he is truly a fashionista and a role model for many in the industry. With a vast knowledge of clothing trends, making fashion eco-friendly and learning about its new trends should be the next agenda.

Also Read:  Kiara Advani looks striking in Tamannah Punjabi Kapoor for the premiere of Laxmii: Yay or Nay?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Getty Images, ETimes, Instagram

You may like these
Nushrratt Bharruchha shows the right way to rock salmon pants in style; Yay or Nay?
#StylePoll: What kind of outfit looks the BEST on Katrina Kaif? VOTE
Alia Bhatt keeps things quirky and fun as she steps out in the city in a Mira Mikati dress; Yay or Nay?
Karisma Kapoor has time & again proved that age is just a number and these new age looks serve enough evidence
5 Must have pieces from Katrina Kaif’s wardrobe you need in your life RIGHT NOW
Happy Birthday Sara Ali Khan: Actress can go from a desi kudi to Queen of quirk proving she is a style icon
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement