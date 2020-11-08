Kamal Haasan steps up his style game by adorning a biodegradable safari suit and totally nails it; Take a look

The Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Host, Kamal Haasan was recently seen in a safari suit that was completely made of biodegradable material and he nailed it. Check it out.

Kamal Haasan is a multifaceted and an imminent actor who pulls off any style so fashionably that it soon becomes a trend. His clothes not only speak of style but also sustainable fashion that carries forward a message for his fans. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4, styled by Amritha Ram, he was seen donning a dapper safari suit that not only looked fashionable, but it was also made of biodegradable textile.

The textile was made of 100 per cent cotton material and vegetable dye and it was entirely eco-friendly and organic.

Amritha Ram, Kamal Haasan’s stylist whose efforts went into styling this eco-friendly fashion statement also spoke about the actor’s exemplary styling game. Her initial plan was to go for white, but Kamal Haasan insisted on wearing brown and hence, the idea of using vegetable for it. In the show, you’re able to experiment a lot with the looks as compared to movies, is what Amritha Ram believes.

The suit is made of pure cotton and Kamal Haasan is a fashionista who can pull off any attire, be it western or traditional. Whatever he wears, it speaks for his personality and with such concern towards the environment, he is truly a fashionista and a role model for many in the industry. With a vast knowledge of clothing trends, making fashion eco-friendly and learning about its new trends should be the next agenda.

