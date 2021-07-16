Kangana, Aishwarya Rai to Deepika Padukone: B town stars draped in sarees at Cannes Film Festival red carpet

The traditional drape has been a popular pick at the International Film Festival. Take a look at all the times our favourite Bollywood divas sported the traditional nine yard attire at the French Riviera.

Red carpet events are always a big deal. And when they're international ones, Bollywood divas have always ensured that their fashion game is on-point. They have time and again proved that they're open to experimenting with outfits on the red carpet. But they've sported not just gowns but sarees as well. The Cannes Film Festival is one prestigious internal event at which a number of Tinsel town's leading ladies walk the red carpet. They looked truly magnificent as they put India on the forefront by representing the country in the traditional drape.

Take a look!



The Queen of Cannes who ensures she's on the red carpet serving some looks every year picked out a Sabyasachi number for one of the appearances. She picked out a velvet blouse to wear beneath a sheer silk saree which also featured a detailed border. With her hair pulled back into a sleek bun, kohl-lined eyes and glossy pink lips, it made for one hell of a glamorous look!



Making a powerful statement, the Padmaavat star made her Cannes Film Festival debut in a white and gold saree that showed off her slender figure. The white chiffon material featured floral gold embroidery along the borders and a thick hem. Styled over a deep-cut blouse she accessorised with a statement gold bracelet, dangler earrings, a gold clutch and a black watch. Hair pulled up into a neat bouffant bun, brown lips and defined eyes completed her look for the French Riviera many years ago.



An ardent fan of the traditional drape, Kangana looked stunning in a gold Kanjeevaram silk saree at the French Riviera. She styled this over a strapless blouse and accessorised her look with a custom corset belt by designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock and velvet gloves. Her curly locks were side-parted and styled into glamorous waves while being pulled back into a low bun.

Ahuja

Seems like white and gold is a favourite among most of the divas who sported sarees on the International red carpet! Sonam Kapoor Ahuja made her way to the 2013 Cannes Film Festival and picked out a dramatic white and gold look by a close friend and designer Anamika Khanna. Her white lace saree bold a minimal gold border. Over this, she sported a long jacket with dramatic shoulder pads that also featured a long train. Her hair styled into a playful braid, ruby red lips and a kundan nose ring completed the diva's desi look.

Vidya Balan

Also making an appearance at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival, was Vidya Balan looking gorgeous as ever. The Sherni star made a strong case for the saree in an olive green drape that bore gold block prints all over. She accessorised this with a jewelled potli that matched her burgundy blouse. With her hair pulled up into a classic bun, kohl-lined eyes, glossy lips, statement earrings and a bindi, the actress looked lovely on the red carpet.

