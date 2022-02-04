Kangana Ranaut in 3 outfits for LOCK UPP's promo has us ready for a striking sartorial show: Yay or Nay?

Is it too late to wake up, dress up and make up for the lost days of not living the fabulous style days? A good and fitting overhaul starts with outfits that can take you to more events than one can name. For a fact we all know, you want to extend the party goer life and make it a weekly thing because who doesn't love a goo breather? We too are sailing on the same boat and while we're at it, we went on a search, and trust us the bombshell in us is highly pleased.

That's when we rightly found Kangana Ranaut's looks for Lock Upp, a reality show's promos. Girl, how are you so perfectly fab is the question we ask for the millionth time. Take a look at three looks because you won't settle with just one, that's how bookmark-worthy these look. Shimmer can never be the wrong place to start proved Celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover and the diva with Fjolla Nila's daisy dress in its silver avatar that entailed shoulder pads, yes the kind of sophistication we totally give a thumbs up to. The close-neck sequin gown hugged her figure with the ruched detail at the waist and the thigh-high slit looked like the one who has the head-turning knack figured. Adding more shine to her look was her black ankle-strap heels from Runway Reinvented, aquamarine studs from Joolry, and Mozaati's rings. Her dramatic winged eyeliner and retro hairdo own the bonus points.

Painting the town in white. I scream, you scream, we all scream for monochrome! The 34-year-old wore RSVP by Nykaa Fashion x Nikhil Thampi's white trench suit set came as a collaboration with RSVP. This consisted of high-waist flared pants and a vest-like plunging neckline crop top. Kangana sported the same makeup and hairdo as the above.

You can't call it a party edit if you don't end it on a bang. And, that's why the best lies here. The House of Exotique's red bodycon dress had shoulder pads, full sleeves, and a close-neck. She said no to drama with this look and rounded it out with Aquamarine jewellery, and pointed-toe strappy heels that blended with her outfit's hue.

