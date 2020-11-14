Kangana Ranaut accentuates her ethnic look with heavy earrings & roses for brother's Grihapravesh: Yay or Nay?

The actress, who was busy with her brother's wedding functions, was also present at his Grihapravesh today. Take a look at how she dressed up for the event!

has had an eventful, fun and busy week. The actress' brother tied the knot and Kangana with her family headed to Udaipur to celebrate the joyous occasion. The diva took to her social media to post her looks from the various events where she looked absolutely ravishing as the sister of the groom!

The Manikarnika actress was also part of her brother's Grihapravesh today for which she was all decked up for both Diwali and the happy occasion.

The diva picked out a simple yet elegant creamy white kurta with black paisley prints on it. It also bore a bright and colourful thick, heavy hem at the bottom. The diva paired this with a black churidar with white polka dots on it. A sheer dupatta with the same hem as her kurta was draped over Kangana's shoulders.

To accessorise her look, the actress picked out a simple pair of gold stilettos and heavy golden earrings with emerald beads on them. Her hair was pulled back and styled into a sleek bun, keeping it away from her face. Multiple red roses secured the bun and made for an elegant look. Blush cheeks and berry-hued lips ensured the actress looked on point without looking over-the-top, for the occasion.

We love how Kangana kept her look simple and only accentuated it with little details and finer accessories!

What are your thoughts on her latest look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut paints a regal picture in Sabyasachi; Yay or Nay?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kangana Ranaut instagram

Share your comment ×