Kangana Ranaut accessories her chic airport look with an EXPENSIVE Birkin bag and grey trench coat: Yay or Nay

The actress was spotted leaving from the Hyderabad airport after wrapping up the Thalaivi shoot. As always, Kangana's airport look is something we can't get enough of. Check it out!

There are a lot of things excels at and one of them is fashion. The actress manages to make headlines with every look she sports, whether it is a simple handloom saree or glamorous gown.

Making us stop and stare yet again, Kangana was papped at the Hyderabad airport after wrapping up the shoot for her upcoming film Thalaivi, the biographical film based on J. Jayalalithaa. Directed by A. L. Vijay, Kangana has put her heart and soul into the film from practising Bharatnatyam to even taking hormone pills for her role!

Now that the film has wrapped up with shoots, Kangana was spotted at the airport in a simple but chic avatar. Kangana picked out a simple, crisp white shirt and wore it over a pair of blue distressed denims. The actress' accessories are always on point and she didn't let us down this time either! Black pointed-toe stiletto boots and dark sunglasses made for a badass addition to the look. She further accessorised her look with heavy statement silver jewellery from Amama, a grey trench casually thrown over her shoulders to keep her warm and her super-expensive Hermes, Birkin bag that costs at least INR 2.3 lakhs Also keeping safety precautions in mind, Kangana's white mask completed her look.

We love how Kangana pulled off the mix of styles and paired them together to make for a simple yet smart airport look.

What are your thoughts on Kangana's airport look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Gigi Hadid: 5 EDGY ways to style a strapless corset

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kamlesh

Share your comment ×