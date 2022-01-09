Kangana Ranaut accessorised her sheer pastel blue saree with a pearl necklace at the airport: Yay or Nay?

It is going to be an exciting year for Kangana Ranaut. The Thalaivii actress has two new films up her sleeve. Tejas and Dhaakad are all set to release this year and we can't wait to see what the actress has in store. She has proven to be at the top of her game not only when it comes to films, but also fashion. Ethnic styles have been the go-to for the 34-year-old and she's specifically upped her airport style game by opting for sarees!

Giving us an all-new look, the actress sported a sheer icy blue saree with silver gota borders at the airport yesterday. The cotton ensemble bore minimal floral embroidery scattered all over the drape. She styled the saree over an elegant blue blouse with puffy sleeves and a retro neckline.

Accessories have always been a huge part of the Manikarnika actress' looks. A white bag with black piping, neutral-tone slippers mirror finish Lennon sunglasses and a statement pearl necklace that only added to her retro-style airport look. A pair of matching pearl drop earrings rounded it off well.

For her makeup, Kangana kept her look peachy with a tinge of pink cheeks, highlighted, dewy skin and bright pink lips that gave her a youthful glow. Her curls were styled in a half-up manner and made for a chic look.

We loved Kangana's simple airport look and are taking notes from it for intimate weddings this season.

What are your thoughts on her airport style? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: 5 Fashion essentials every fierce Capricorn woman needs to have in her wardrobe