Kangana Ranaut aces winter fashion as she shows off her stylish wardrobe at the airport; Yay or Nay?

Kangana Ranaut shows the world how it’s done as she puts her best winter wardrobe to test. Check it out

Bollywood celebrities have been quite the pioneers at bringing some of the best international fashion trends to India. You cannot deny how influential they are when it comes to fashion. From airport looks to desi ones, they are surely making sure to bring the best and trendiest looks forward. Yesterday, it proved to be no different as the Manikarnika actress, made the most of her winter wardrobe.

The actress who arrived at the Mumbai airport with full security made sure all eyes were on her as she pulled off a monochromatic look. For her travel, she chose for a checkered grey pencil skirt that clung to her body and hemmed right below her knees. She styled it with a grey sweatshirt over it that was layered with a white knotted collared shirt. Adding to the layers, she picked out a remark grey trench coat that rested over her shoulders. Adding to the winter fashion elements, she chose for black knee-high heeled booties that added extra oomph to the look.

Ms Ranaut then chose for the perfect arm candy by Christian Dior that elevated the look to a whole new level. She then pulled her curly mane up in a messy bun while keeping her makeup to a minimum. She then covered most of her face with a white mask keeping in mind the pandemic restrictions.

