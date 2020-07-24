Kangana Ranaut to Alia Bhatt: 5 Times the leading ladies of Bollywood proved their love for strapless blouses

Forget about necklines and sleeve options, strapless blouses are the new obsession and here’s all the inspiration you need. Check it out

The saree is one of the most quintessential pieces of clothing in every Indian woman's wardrobe. For over years now, we've seen women wearing their versions of silhouettes and drapes and the past is clearly enough proof of it! But, we cannot deny the fact that when it comes to making the most of the nine-yard, the blouse has the power to make it break the look! So, in today's episode of 'Pinkvilla finds trends' we're here with a surprising blouse silhouette that has taken over most Bollywood beauties' closet.

Strapless blouses are an easy way to look modern and show off a little extra skin and take the cake away! It's a great way to also have all eyes on your saree and jewellery without giving in much to fight for attention. So, here are some leading ladies who chose strapless blouses to make the most of the nine yards.

First up we have who wore a strapless blouse with her Sabyasachi floral printed saree and showed the world how it's done. Adding to it, she gave the look another modern touch by pairing it up with a matching belt!

Moving on, we have Jonas who opted for a corset style blouse to go with her Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla drape. She made quite the statement as she pulled her hair back and stole the show!

Next up we have who contrasted her gold saree with a strapless black wonder. The embellished creation was perfect for with the gold saree and gave the OTT drape a modern touch!

We even have Kangana Ranaut in this gorgeous Masaba Gupta number and the strapless blouse that went with it honestly stole the show!

Even Jacqueline Fernandez made quite the impact as she showed off her version of the tube wonder and we are in awe!

Pro Tip: If you're impressed with how strapless blouses loo, make sure to get it done in a solid colour. You can then mix and match it with any and every saree you have in your closet.

Whose look do you like more? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ 3 Times Ananya Panday showed us how to rock the neon shade like a true millennial

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×