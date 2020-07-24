  1. Home
  2. fashion

Kangana Ranaut to Alia Bhatt: 5 Times the leading ladies of Bollywood proved their love for strapless blouses

Forget about necklines and sleeve options, strapless blouses are the new obsession and here’s all the inspiration you need. Check it out
4634 reads Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut to Alia Bhatt: 5 Times the leading ladies of Bollywood proved their love for strapless blouses Kangana Ranaut to Alia Bhatt: 5 Times the leading ladies of Bollywood proved their love for strapless blouses
  • 8
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The saree is one of the most quintessential pieces of clothing in every Indian woman's wardrobe. For over years now, we've seen women wearing their versions of silhouettes and drapes and the past is clearly enough proof of it! But, we cannot deny the fact that when it comes to making the most of the nine-yard, the blouse has the power to make it break the look! So, in today's episode of 'Pinkvilla finds trends' we're here with a surprising blouse silhouette that has taken over most Bollywood beauties' closet. 

Strapless blouses are an easy way to look modern and show off a little extra skin and take the cake away! It's a great way to also have all eyes on your saree and jewellery without giving in much to fight for attention. So, here are some leading ladies who chose strapless blouses to make the most of the nine yards. 

First up we have Alia Bhatt who wore a strapless blouse with her Sabyasachi floral printed saree and showed the world how it's done. Adding to it, she gave the look another modern touch by pairing it up with a matching belt!

Moving on, we have Priyanka Chopra Jonas who opted for a corset style blouse to go with her Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla drape. She made quite the statement as she pulled her hair back and stole the show!

Next up we have Kangana Ranaut who contrasted her gold saree with a strapless black wonder. The embellished creation was perfect for with the gold saree and gave the OTT drape a modern touch! 

kangana ranaut strapless blouse

We even have Kangana Ranaut in this gorgeous Masaba Gupta number and the strapless blouse that went with it honestly stole the show! 

kangana ranaut strapless blouse

Even Jacqueline Fernandez made quite the impact as she showed off her version of the tube wonder and we are in awe! 

Pro Tip: If you're impressed with how strapless blouses loo, make sure to get it done in a solid colour. You can then mix and match it with any and every saree you have in your closet.

Whose look do you like more? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Anonymous 25 minutes ago

Alia's best

Anonymous 25 minutes ago

How dare you to compare this CHEAPSTER Kangana with these beauties.

Anonymous 26 minutes ago

Alia Bhatt is bestest

Anonymous 26 minutes ago

Alia <3

Anonymous 26 minutes ago

ALIA BHATT IS THE BEST

Anonymous 49 minutes ago

Alia the real queen of bollywood

Anonymous 49 minutes ago

Alia is the number 1 actress of bollyood

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Alia great looking n great performer

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement