Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt to Tara Sutaria: 7 SIMPLE outfits for inspiration to celebrate Ganpati puja at home

This year, it is all about home celebrations due to the pandemic. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't deck up and look elegant fo the function. Take inspiration from these celebrities on how to do it.

The pandemic has made sure celebrations this year take a back seat. Despite the weather being damp, this Ganesh Chaturthi, the mood is as festive as ever. While we can't really step out and explore pandals this year, celebrations at home aren't going to cease! And since a major part of this festival is all about dressing up, both the gods and ourselves. And while shopping wasn't on the list, here is all the inspiration you can use for some of the simplest outfits to celebrate this year.

Tara Sutaria

Nobody can go wrong with a chikankari kurta. Pick out a light shade one from your wardrobe and style it like Tara, with white palazzos and simple ethnic juttis. A fresh face of makeup and poker-straight, glossy hair will do the finishing trick for this simple yet fuss-free look.



Want to mix comfort with fashion? Take cue from Kangana on how to wear a festive kaftan at home! If it ends way above your ankles like hers does, style it with a simple silk skirt and glittery juttis. With your hair pulled up into a loose bun, your makeup skills will be put on full display so go wild!

Sara Ali Khan

For a more boho and fresh look, Sara's neon green sharara with a short kurta is perfect. Pick out a bright colour sharara and matching top like Sara Ali Khan's Sukriti and Aakriti number for a dramatic yet festive look for the home function.



Want to look chic and sophisticated while having a few guests over? Take inspiration from Deepika Padukone's black Sabyasachi straight kurta with minimal gold embroidery and pair it with leggings. Pull your hair back and accessorise with heavy earrings as she did, to further elevate your look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Aiming for a more breezy, indo-western look this festive season? Look no further than Kareena Kapoor Khan's Mahima Mahajan floral floor-sweeping anarkali to do the trick. Add long, ethnic earrings to the look to complete it and make for a striking look.



Let your outfit add a pop of colour to the celebrations like Katrina Kaif's rani pink Anita Dongre suit. With minimal but stylised embroidery and a matching palazzo pant and juttis, look your festive best in the brightest and most vibrant shade you can think of.



Finally, for a more subtle, stylised look, Alia Bhatt's olive green suit doesn't fall too far from the tree. Her AM PM suit is simple and subtle enough with minimal white embroidery that matched her palazzo pants to make for a contrasting look against the olive green.

Which actress' outfit are you going to take inspiration from for tomorrow? Comment below and let us know.

