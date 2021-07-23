Kangana Ranaut, Alia to Priyanka Chopra: 7 Celebs who accessorised their look with EXPENSIVE Dior arm candy

If there's one thing that Bollywood's leading ladies can't get enough of, it has to be their expensive handbags. From Chanel to Balenciaga to Dior, Fendi and more, they have a large stack of the top luxury designer brands to carry their essentials and elevate their simple look, no matter whether they're at the airport, out for lunch or even to the salon, their trusted designer bags are always by their side.

A favourite brand that instantly grabs eyeballs and is super-expensive, is luxury fashion house Dior's bags that have found a safe space in almost every celebrity's heart and closet.



The Queen actress has become popular for her styling choices. Ranaut often picks out simple sarees and accessorises them with statement expensive luxury handbags that grab eyeballs. The Manikarnika actress made quite a statement when she accessorised her simple cotton saree with a Lady Dior bag in a powder pink shade worth 4,700 USD which roughly converts to Rs. 3.5 lakh.



The RRR star is more of a tote bag than a small handbag person. She swears by larger bags that she can throw all her essentials in while being on the go. For a brunch with her close friends, Alia Bhatt showed off her large Dior Book Tote in a beige shade which featured vertical stripes on it. The bag, priced at 4,060 USD and roughly converts to Rs 3 lakh was paired with a pair of high-waisted black cycling shorts and a Karl Lagerfeld pink sweatshirt.

Jonas

The Global icon is all about looking chic and polished no matter what the event. When she stepped out with Nick Jonas, PeeCee accessorised her pretty pink skirt suit with a limited edition Lady Dior multicolour mini bag which bore shades of blue and pink. The Desi Girl further accessorised her look with simple black sunnies and transparent stilettos.

Kiara Advani

If there is one actress who can't get enough of her Dior Book Tote and makes the most of it, it has to be Kiara Advani. It is safe to say that the Kabir Singh actress is obsessed with her checkered tote bag that she was spotted carrying everywhere from the airport to appointments. Kaira loves her USD 3,466 bag so much that she even matched her outfit with it!



The queen of expensive tote bags, Anushka Sharma too hopped on to the trend and picked out a Dior book tote but from a limited edition collection. The Pari actress who twinned with husband and baby daddy Virat Kohli at the airport accessorised her basic look with an expensive limited edition Dior book tote which featured hearts and floral work on it, worth Rs. 2.4 lakh!



While attending the Dior's Spring/Summer 2020 show, the actress picked out a colourful dress from the luxury fashion house and accessorised it with a bandana and a simple Dior black leather clutch bag that didn't take away from her multicoloured look.

Ananya Panday

One of the most recent to hop on the Dior Book Tote bandwagon was Ananya Panday. As any true millennial would Panday invested in a tie-dye embroidery Canvas multi colour book tote worth USD 3,500 or Rs. 2.6 lakh!

Clearly, Bollywood's leading ladies have a favourite handbag designer! Which Dior bag is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

