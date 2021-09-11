Kangana Ranaut to Ananya Panday: Here’s how THESE Bollywood stars dolled up for Ganesh Chaturthi 2021

The 10-day celebration marking the birth of Lord Ganesha began yesterday and Bollywood was at its full form to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in the best way possible. We could spot stars having their at-home celebration wearing simple casuals while few opted to doll up to match the level of vibrance of the festival. While each of them looked fabulous for the event, here’s the round-up of 8 celebs whose fashion game was on point for Ganesh Chaturthi 2021.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi wearing a bright yellow salwar set matching the flowers of her decorations. Her sunshine hued ethnic look featured lace details in the border and floral embroidery in white. She opted for a simple look with oxidised chandelier silver earrings, a bangle and a ring to complete her casual yet beautiful ethnic look. The bright yellow colour of her salwar kameez did justice to the grandness of the celebration. The diva flaunted her no-makeup face with vermilion and chandan on her forehead.

Shraddha Kapoor looked elegant as ever in her tangerine salwar kameez and gold jhumkas. We are loving her no-makeup look styled up with her tresses left open in a middle-parted way. The Ek Villain star looked pretty in her subtle glam look for her at-home celebration with all her family members.

Soaking in the accolades coming her way for her brilliant performance in Thalaivii, Kangana Ranaut’s Ganesh Chaturthi look was every bit grand, luxe and elegant. She picked a floral print yellow closed neck salwar suit by ace designer Sabyasachi. Her sheer yellow dupatta featured a sparkly gold sequin hem. She decked up with heavy statement earrings and glam makeup featuring a dewy face, glossy nude lips, tiny bindi and smudged nude eyeshadow. The diva completed her stunning look with her centre-parted sleek bun.

Sara Ali Khan

The Coolie No 1 star, Sara Ali Khan celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with her mother looking regal in a grand white ethnic suit. High neck salwar dosed in golden embroidery, matching dupatta and flared pants that bore diagonally striped details in gold sealed her look perfect. The diva's festive-ready look was styled up with gold jhumkas, a simple bracelet and a gold manicure. Her makeup game was on point with hints of blush, nude lips and a fat white bindi.

Kajol

The evergreen actress Kajol looked regal in her yellow silk saree teamed with a red blouse. Smokey eye makeup, red lips and a flawless base elevated her glam look. She teamed her grand ethnic avatar with a gold choker necklace, matching statement earrings, ring and stacked bangles. She styled her hair back into a neat bun and decorated it with fresh jasmine flowers. Kajol looked gorgeous in her vibrant saree for the festival.

Genelia Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh visited Sohail Khan’s house to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in their fashionable best. The latter sported an OTT floral saree with exaggerated flutter sleeves while Riteish looked dapper in a matching kurta pyjama set. Genelia’s deep red hair and the oxidised jewellery amplified the grandness of her ravishing ethnic look.

Shilpa Shetty celebrated the day with her cute children in matching outfits. She picked a rani pink ethnic set consisting of pink bandhani print kaftan-style kurta and pants from Pink City and matched it with Samisha’s pink outfit. Viaan wore a similar print violet kurta with white churidar pants. The adorable family looked all happy and enthusiastic celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo and her family opted for a simple at-home celebration wearing their casual PJs. Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen in a muted yellow roomy pants and shirt guiding little Tim Tim whose clay murtis were also part of their pooja. While wore his usual white pants and kurta, Taimur was all decked up in a printed high neck kurta and white pants. They looked simple and happy for their mini celebration.

While each celebrity’s style did justice to their celebration mood, who do you think was dressed best for Ganesh Chaturthi? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read: Fashion Flashback: When Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh chose Sabyasachi outfits for a Puja