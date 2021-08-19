Kangana Ranaut arrives at the airport in a blue kurta and a Louis Vuitton Bag: Yay or Nay?

Time and again, has proved that she is the ultimate 'Queen' of Bollywood. From showing her incredible acting prowess to flaunting her stunning style, she remains unrivalled in her kingdom. Her fashion sense has undoubtedly evolved over the years, and she has emerged as the impeccable style icon of Bollywood. The effortless fashion of the 'Simran' actress has won many hearts because she can rock anything she gets into-western wear to ethnic outfits. And yet again, she graced us with her confident look in a simple blue kurta as she arrived at the airport.

Kangana was snapped by the paps at the airport arriving in style. The ‘Queen’ star returned from Budapest after wrapping her 'Dhaakad' shoot where she also spent some quality time with her family. She wore a blue kurta adorned with off-white floral embroidery. The blue kurta set was paired with matching straight fit pants that had lace hems. A blue dupatta was draped around her in a classical way. She kept it simple styling with gold-tinted round sunglasses and white slingback heels. Kangana took off her mask and was all smiles as she happily posed for her fans. She accessorised her look with a Louis Vuitton On the Go Monogram Tote Bag. She is often spotted with luxury handbags and her love for them is no secret.

On the work front, she will be next seen in 'Thalaivi' which is yet to hit the theatres, 'Tejas', 'Dhaakad' and more. Kangana will also be seen making her debut as a producer with 'Tiku Weds Sheru'.

We loved this easy-breezy airport look of Kangana. So, what do you think of it? Yay or Nay?

