Kangana Ranaut attends an online conference and goes desi in a saree by Saundh: Yay or Nay?

During these multiple pandemic lockdowns, has been all about dressing up for zoom conferences and meetings. She is often sharing her #OOTDs while talking about her day on Instagram. We’ve seen her wearing it all - bright summery dresses to pantsuits. This time around she’s back with yet another look and it looks like she’s gone down the desi route.

For her day at home, she chose a gorgeous floral print saree by Saundh. The cotton silk weave was paired with a contrasting white raw silk blouse that bore pitta work around its border. She loosely draped the saree over her shoulders while she accessorised it with a silver necklace. Adding to her look, the Manikarnika actress pulled her curly mane in a high bun and also accessorised her hair with a few red roses.

We loved the fact that she kept things simple in the cotton silk drape while also accessorising it with equally laid-back elements like the flower in her hair or the dainty silver necklace. Considering she was attending a conference from home, Ranaut kept her makeup to a minimum with filled-in brows and blushed cheeks. Lastly, she completed her look with a matching black bindi.

