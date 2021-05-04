Kangana Ranaut BANNED from all future projects with fashion designer Rimzim Dadu after Twitter suspension

Fashion designer Rimzim Dadu recently announced that she will be ending all association and future projects with actress Kangana Ranaut post her Twitter suspension. Anand Bhushan was another designer who made the same decision earlier today.

The morning started on a sour note for who was suspended from Twitter. The Queen actress’ account was suspended for allegedly inciting violence through a series of tweets. While the social media platforms and media have had a ball, mocking the Manikarnika actress, now it’s being taken a level higher with fashion houses ending associations with her. Earlier today fashion designer Anand Bhushan decided to delete all his collaborated posts with Kangana Ranaut and has also announced not to collaborate with Queen actress for the future projects.

Following Bhushan’s footsteps, designer Rimzin Dadu, who is famous for their eclectic sarees which are loved by the likes of , recently decided to end their association with the Rangoon actress as well. Taking to their Instagram stories, the fashion house posted a picture of Kangana in their designs and wrote: “Never too late to do the right thing! We are removing all posts of past collaborations with Kangana Ranaut from our social channels and pledge to not engage in any future association with her.”

Following Anand Bhushan’s decision, Kangana’s sister Rangoli had a lot to say on the move. Taking to IG, Rangoli Chandel wrote, “This person Anand Bhushan is trying to get mileage on Kangana’s name. We are not associated with him in anyway. We don’t even know him. Many influential handles tagging him and dragging Kangana’s name with his brand. Kangana charges crores for any brand endorsements but editorial shoots are not brand endorsements, neither we choose or select those clothes. Magazine editors pick those ensemble looks. This small time designer is using India’s top actress’ name to promote himself. I have decided to sue him. He will have to prove in the court how and where we had any endorsement with him now that he is claiming to disassociate himself. See you in the court.”

