Kangana Ranaut boycotted by fashion designers Rimzim Dadu, Anand Bhushan on Twitter suspension; Rangoli REACTS

Yesterday morning, Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account was permanently suspended by Twitter. Two designers from the industry have vowed never to work with her again after her statements. Check out all the details below.

Yesterday morning, Twitter decided to suspend actress 's account from the microblogging site over a series of tweets the actress shared about the violence in West Bengal. In a statement, Twitter revealed that Ranaut's tweets violated their policy which led them to permanently suspend her account from the site.

Following that, two designers from the fashion industry also took a stand and made a statement about how they'd never work with the actress in the future, in light of this event. Rimzim Dadu shared a post on her Instagram with a caption that read, "Never too late to do the right thing! We are removing all posts of past collaborations with Kangana Ranaut from our social channels and pledge not to engage in any further association with her."

This was closely followed by Delhi-based designer Anand Bhushan's statement where he also spoke out about not wanting to collaborate with the actress. "In view of certain events today, we have taken a decision to remove all collaboration images with Kangana Ranaut from our social media channels. We also pledge to never be associated with her in any capacity in the future," the statement read.

Swara Bhasker, Kangana's co-star in Tanu Weds Manu, lauded both the designers for taking a stand and said she was "Pleasantly surprised to see this," on Twitter as she shared screenshots of both the designer's statements.

Both the designer's statements didn't go down well with Rangoli Chandel, Kangana's sister who questioned Bhushan's stature. "Nobody knows you, please sit down don't try to be famous at others cost!!" she shared her status on Instagram before penning down a note about how the designer was using her sister's name to get mileage. "This small time designer is using India's top actress name to promote himself I have decided to sue him he will have to prove in the court how and where we had any endorsement with him now that he is claiming to disassociate himself..."

What are your thoughts on these designer's decisions? Do you agree or disagree with them? Comment below and let us know.

