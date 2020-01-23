Kangana Ranaut channels her inner Frida Kahlo in an outfit by Torani; Yay or Nay?

Kangana Ranaut decks up in a desi kurta set as she promotes her new movie Panga. Check it out

The Tanu Weds Manu actress, has been on a roll as she is out and about promoting her new movie, Panga. While the promotions are going on in full swing, the actress has made sure to look her absolute best while doing so. Her style is very different from the other divas and she definitely knows the right way to stand out in a crowd. Yesterday evening, it proved to be no different as it was difficult to miss her at the movie screening of Panga.

Ms Ranaut made a colourful statement in a kurta set by Torani. The straight cut powder blue kurta featured contrasting floral prints in red. She styled the simple kurta with a pair of striped pants that hemmed right above her ankles. Adding to her look was a floral printed dupatta that was draped over her shoulders. While her colourful attire was enough to steal the show, the Manikarnika actress styled the look with a floral headband that gave us major Frida Kahlo vibes. The headpiece was literally doing all the talking as it was accessorised over centre-parted sleek straight hair.

Kangana then glammed up for the look while also keeping it as simple as possible in glitter eyes, flawless base, brushed in eyebrows and a neutral-toned lip. Lastly, she styled the look with a pair of leather gladiator heels. While the look was a solid one, we thought it was too experimental and OTT for a movie screening. What are your thoughts about it? Did you like her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

