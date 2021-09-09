Kangana Ranaut channels her inner Thalaivii looking regal in brown Sabyasachi saree; Yay or Nay?

’s promotional looks for Thalaivii in gorgeous sarees have been breaking records. The diva has sported some envious looks, especially her recent parrot green saree from Sabyasachi, which was something we all bookmarked for this festive season. Each promotional look of hers seems to portray a part of the movie based on the life of actress turned politician J Jayalalithaa. Different hairstyles and apt makeup that complimented each of her drape’s elegance, has been on point so far. Love her or not, Kangana is an impeccable actress who is also scoring high on her fashion chart, beating her own looks with utmost grace and elegance.

Today, for Thalaivii movie screening in Delhi which was graced by the presence of several ministers and parliamentarians, Kangana dressed up like a boss lady in a traditional brown silk saree. Her royal look was ethereal and oozed elegance and grandeur from every angle. The silk saree featured broad golden details and sequin along the border. The brown saree that bore golden leaf-like designs was teamed with a full-sleeve green and pink floral close neck blouse. Though the saree and blouse didn’t seem to create a perfect match, Kangana pulled off this traditional look with a contemporary mix-match twist really well.

She kept her accessory department minimal with just her statement earrings from Sabyasachi jewellery. The heavy jhumkas featured multi-coloured stones that matched with her outfit. She glammed up in a subtle makeup look featuring nude glossy lips, dewy base, well-groomed brows and perfect contouring. The diva sealed her stunning look with a tiny black bindi. We are totally crushing over her short hair look and the fuss-free elegance of her Sabyasachi weave.

What are your thoughts on Kangana’s queen avatar in Sabyasachi; Yay or Nay?

