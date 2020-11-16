Kangana Ranaut decks up in a Sabyasachi saree for her brother's wedding reception: Yay or Nay?

The actress who's entire week was filled with festivities, looked elegant in a creamy Sabyasachi saree for the traditional wedding reception. Take a look!

's week has been an eventful one. The actress has kept herself busy with her brother's wedding celebrations. She has been taking to social media to show off the gala time she is having while also spending some quality time with her family. The actress took to her Instagram to show off her latest look for her brother's wedding reception and we are head-over-heels in love with it!

Kangana picked out a classic Sabyasachi drape for her brother and sister-in-law's traditional Dham style wedding deception. Her off-white saree bore intricately detailed gold floral embroidery all over. It also featured a high neck blouse and a drape with a scalloped hem. Over this, Kangana layered a Bhuttico woven woollen shawl and cap, gifted to her by her parents!

To accentuate her look, the actress piled on a heavy choker-style necklace with diamonds and matching circular earrings.

Her makeup was on point with blush-pink cheeks defined eyes, a red lip and simple bindi completing her look.

We are taking note of Kangana's look for the wedding season and bookmarking her jewellery as well, for it makes for a lavish look.

Kangana's relationship with the designer's outfits go a long way back and we are not surprised that she picked his creations to sport at the wedding. Sabya even customised jewellery for one of the actress' events for the wedding last week!

What are your thoughts on Kangana Ranaut's Sabyasachi look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif to Tara Sutaria: All the BEST festive Bollywood looks for Diwali celebrations

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kangana Ranaut instagram

Share your comment ×