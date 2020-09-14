  1. Home
  2. fashion

Kangana Ranaut to Deepika Padukone: When Bollywood stars used Frida Kahlo as their inspiration 

Popular personality Frida Kahlo was known for her portraits and interesting style sense. She also served as inspiration for multiple Bollywood divas. Take a look at all the leading ladies who tried to imitate her style.
337294 reads Mumbai Updated: September 15, 2020 12:26 pm
Kangana Ranaut to Deepika Padukone: When Bollywood stars used Frida Kahlo as their inspiration Kangana Ranaut to Deepika Padukone: When Bollywood stars used Frida Kahlo as their inspiration 
The Mexican painter Frida Kahlo was known for her multiple self-portraits that were inspired by nature. Her unusual look with thick conjoined brows and hair pulled up into a bun with a crown of flowers adorning her hair. 
A number of Bollywood's ladies have used her as inspiration for their unusual looks to make stark style statements. Take a look at how each of them sported it. 

Deepika Padukone 
For one of her many wedding parties, Deepika Padukone donned a floral bold Sabyasachi lehenga. Smokey eyes and a nude lip made for a stark contrast against her floral dress. Her long locks were braided into an updo and adorned with a string of red roses, showing us how it's done!

Swara Bhasker 
For BFF Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Halloween party, Swara also channelled her inner Frida. She sported an off-shoulder top with a high-waisted skirt that she styled with statement jewellery. Her brows were filled-in and she even drew a unibrow to imitate the Mexican painter's look. A flower crown filled with roses and daisies completed her stylised look. 

Kangana Ranaut 
One diva who couldn't seem to get enough of Frida's look was Kangana. She rocked the look not once but twice! 
For the first time, she sported it while promoting her film Manikarnika. She styled it in a subtle manner, with her ethnic suit. She pinned flowers on her colourful hairband and wore it to hold her hair away from her face. 

The second time, she wore a colourful kaftan and went with a minimal glam look with the flowers on top of her head acting as the only accessories to elevate her simple look. 

Which of the actress' Frida Kahlo looks is your favourite? Comment below and let us know. 

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon: The most GLAMOROUS backless blouses celebrities wore 

Credits :instagram

Credits :instagram

Anonymous 1 day ago

Deepika only

Anonymous 2 days ago

Love you my love deepu

Anonymous 2 days ago

When it comes to style Kangana is in a league of her own, nobody from Bollywood even comes close!

Anonymous 2 days ago

Where is Aishwarya?? Her whole look in Guzaarish was based on Frieda

Anonymous 2 days ago

Love u Deepika,the queen

Anonymous 2 days ago

Criminal kangana

Anonymous 2 days ago

Kangana is pragnent ?

