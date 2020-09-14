Kangana Ranaut to Deepika Padukone: When Bollywood stars used Frida Kahlo as their inspiration 

Popular personality Frida Kahlo was known for her portraits and interesting style sense. She also served as inspiration for multiple Bollywood divas. Take a look at all the leading ladies who tried to imitate her style.

The Mexican painter Frida Kahlo was known for her multiple self-portraits that were inspired by nature. Her unusual look with thick conjoined brows and hair pulled up into a bun with a crown of flowers adorning her hair.

A number of Bollywood's ladies have used her as inspiration for their unusual looks to make stark style statements. Take a look at how each of them sported it.



For one of her many wedding parties, Deepika Padukone donned a floral bold Sabyasachi lehenga. Smokey eyes and a nude lip made for a stark contrast against her floral dress. Her long locks were braided into an updo and adorned with a string of red roses, showing us how it's done!

Swara Bhasker

For BFF Ahuja's Halloween party, Swara also channelled her inner Frida. She sported an off-shoulder top with a high-waisted skirt that she styled with statement jewellery. Her brows were filled-in and she even drew a unibrow to imitate the Mexican painter's look. A flower crown filled with roses and daisies completed her stylised look.



One diva who couldn't seem to get enough of Frida's look was Kangana. She rocked the look not once but twice!

For the first time, she sported it while promoting her film Manikarnika. She styled it in a subtle manner, with her ethnic suit. She pinned flowers on her colourful hairband and wore it to hold her hair away from her face.

The second time, she wore a colourful kaftan and went with a minimal glam look with the flowers on top of her head acting as the only accessories to elevate her simple look.

