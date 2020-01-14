Kangana Ranaut does ethnic dressing right in Priya Parikh and Shyamal and Bhumika: Yay or Nay?

The actress, who is currently promoting her film Panga, gave us two ethnic looks. Check them out!

has time and again proved that she knows fashion. The Queen actress knows what suits her how to dress up for an event, and dress down when need be. The actress is also known for her ability to mix and match - trenchcoats with sarees, boots with outfits and armed with an arcade of expensive designer luxury handbags, it is safe to say Kangana is one of the most fashionable celebrities out there. Now, with the release of her upcoming film Panga, the actress is giving us yet another peek into her promotional wardrobe with some stunning desi looks.

For her first look of the day, the actress picked a maroon anarkali set by Priya Parikh. For a contrasting effect, she styled it with grey palazzo pants and a matching grey dupatta with an Aztec pattern on it. Kangana accessorised her look with gold juttis and simple golden jhumkis.

A clean base of makeup with barely there eyeshadow, adequately filled-in brows and neutral tone lips completed her simple look. A small bindi on her forehead added a touch of ethnicity and her hair parted in the centre and styled into loose waves ensured she looked elegant.

For her next look, the actress picked out a dull green churidaar set by Shyamal and Bhumika. The kurta featured colourful floral embroidery around her neck and on the arms. Paired with ombre churidaar pants, and a matching dupatta with a matching floral embroidered border. To complete her look, the actress opted for brown peep-toe pumps and diamond-studded earrings.

Going all-out glam for this look, Kangana pulled her hair back into a sleek ponytail. A flawless base over which she opted for smokey eyes, blush cheeks and loads of highlighter with brown lips, completed the actress' look.

Both the looks were styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel.

