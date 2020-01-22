Kangana Ranaut dons an ethnic orange gota work suit by Rimple and Harpreet Narula: Yay or Nay?

The actress picked out a colourful suit for her latest promotional look. Check it out!

is known for her love for ethnic outfits. She has a large collection of sarees and ethnic suits and sports them at every possible occasion - from the airport to events. The Queen actress is also known to mix up these outfits well and style them with luxury fashion items including handbags, trench coats, stilettos, etc., making her style unique.

The actress who is busy promoting her upcoming film Panga, made for a colourful vision yesterday as she decked up in a gota suit by Rimple and Harpreet Narula. Her anarkali suit featured a high multi-colour collar with aztec gold print on the maroon material. The lower half of the outfit bore a colourful criss-cross pattern and multiple prints on it in bright colours, making for an eclectic look. She paired this with lose pajama pants that bore a shell print at the ankles. To complete her look, Kangana opted for a tulle dupatta with a thick and colourful border. Simple gold embroidered juttis and jhumkis on her ears completed her look for the event.

Her hair was styled into a poker-straight manner and parted in the centre, making for an ultra-chic look. Her makeup too was flawless - a peachy glow, neutral lips, well-lined eyes and filled-in brows ensured she looked pretty.

We love Kangana's entire look from head-to-toe. We love how she carried off the multi-colour outfit and her makeup also made for a perfect addition to her look.

What are your thoughts on Kangana's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty: follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :Instagram

Read More