Kangana Ranaut is a fan of her silk sarees and we have enough PROOF

Kangana Ranaut has a love affair with her traditional weaves and here are some of our favourites! Check it out

started off with this gorgeous diva with curly hair and trendy clothes. Plunging necklines and gowns were her favourite thing then, however, in recent years things have drastically changed. Traditional and homegrown silhouettes have slowly crept their way into her closet. The nine-yard has become her absolute favourite and no matter where she is - airport or the red carpet, she is always seen wearing one in style! Silk sarees have been her recent favourite and she's managed to rock'em in every style.

First up is this gorgeous silk number in powder blue. The actress gave full justice to the offbeat hue and let it shine while she pulled her hair back in a sleek bun. Navy blue blouse perfectly complimented the border on her saree hem and when paired with a choker and earrings, made quite the statement!

Moving on, we have one of our favourite sarees by the diva. This gold number paired with a subtle blouse is enough to steal the show at any event. With bold red lips and vintage curls, it's truly a winner!

While talking about silk sarees, it's hard to miss this gold Kanjeevaram she wore at Cannes. She added quite a modern touch to the look with a corset and a pair of gloves. Truly iconic!

Lastly, we have this gorgeous gold nine-yard she wore with a white full-sleeved high neck blouse. The actress looked no less of a sensation as she let her traditional attire do all the talking!

