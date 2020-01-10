Kangana Ranaut gives a twist to her otherwise simple ethnic outfit for Panga promotions; Yay or Nay?

The Queen actress stepped out in the city to promote her soon to be released film, Panga. Ranaut has always been open to experimenting with her fashion choices and always serves us something new whenever she steps out.

Fashion has always been an extremely integral part of the entertainment and glamour industry. However, it has only been in the past decade that Bollywood has started taking it more seriously and has also started experimenting with it. Our B'Town celebrities are known to be bridging the gap between high street styles and runway fashion. Film promotions have become more of a tool wherein our favourite actors connect not just with the media but the audiences too. has to be one of the most talented and outspoken actresses that we have today.

The Queen actress stepped out in the city to promote her soon to be released film, Panga. Ranaut has always been open to experimenting with her fashion choices and always serves us something new whenever she steps out. Earlier today we spotted the actress wherein she had donned knee length deep marsala hued kurta with a peter-pan like collar. She teamed her kurta with texture cigarette pants in the same colour. She styled her look by throwing in a black trench coat, winged eyeliner, center parted open hair and a minimal face of makeup. We like!

Panga is a sports drama film directed by the super talented Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary. The movie features Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill, Richa Chaddha and Neena Gupta in leading roles. Panga is all set to hit the theaters 24th January, 2020.

What do you think of Kangana Ranaut's look? Did you like Panga's trailer and are you excited for it? Comment below and let us know.

