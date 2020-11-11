Kangana Ranaut GLISTENS in a silk lehenga & backless blouse for her brother's Mehendi function; Yay or Nay?

The starlet who is currently in Udaipur to celebrate her brother's wedding, looked ultra-glamorous in a silk lehenga set with an organza dupatta. Take a look and let us know your thoughts!

has a lot going on at the moment. The doting sister is enjoying every minute of her brother's wedding celebrations that are currently taking place in Udaipur. The diva along with her family made her way to the city yesterday to commence the functions. Today marks the first of celebration with the Haldi and Mehendi ceremony and Kangana didn't let us down with her OOTD.

The actress picked out a lovely champagne-hued silk lehenga for the event in Udaipur. Her creamy-gold lehenga bore a deep v-neckline and a backless style blouse that covered up her torso in front. The blouse bore intricate gold embroidery around her neck and sleeves. The same embroidery featured the hem of her lehenga making for a subtle yet grand look. She styled this with a simple organza dupatta. To add on to the grandeur of the look, Ranaut picked out layers of gold necklaces that looked spectacular against her deep neck blouse.

For her makeup, Ranaut opted for a clean look with contoured cheekbones, blush cheeks, bronze eyeshadow and neutral glossy lips. Her wild curls were smoothed out and styled into glossy fresh waves, elevating her look further.

We love Kangana's look from head-to-toe and think it makes for the perfect last-minute look for the festive season. She truly glistened in the lehenga set.

What are your thoughts on Kangana Ranaut's look for her brother's haldi and mehendi ceremony? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai to Kareena Kapoor: SUBTLE & classic necklaces to be inspired by for Dhanteras

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kangana Ranaut instagram

Share your comment ×