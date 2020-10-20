Kangana Ranaut goes all out desi in Rimple and Harpreet for her brother’s Haldi ceremony; Yay or Nay?

Kangana Ranaut dresses up in her desi avatar for her brother’s pre-wedding festivities. Check it out

Kangana Ranaut has always been on top of her game when it comes to rocking some of the most stunning traditional pieces. The actress has worn everything from salwar suits to silk sarees and has managed to rock them all in style. She does bring that extra level of oomph with her vintage elements that she manages to bring in every outfit.

Today, it proved to be no different as her georgette kurta set took us back to when going all-out desi was a thing with no modern strings attached. For her brother’ pre-wedding festivities, she looked no less of a diva in a kurta and salwar set by Rimple and Harpreet. The actress chose a mauve tone for the day that suited her skin tone well. While the printed kurta was a statement in its own, it further bore embellishments in the front. Adding to it, the kurta further featured bell sleeves with similar embellishments around the hem.

She styled it over an equally heavy salwar pant that was enough to create a statement on its own. The Manikarnika actress further styled the look with a half-tied hairdo with her long cascading curls left down. Adding a vintage touch to the look, Ranaut accessorised her hair with a red rose. Further, a matching plain dupatta was loosely draped over her shoulders while smokey eyes backed with a flawless base completed her look!



Credits :instagram

