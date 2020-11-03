Kangana Ranaut goes down the vintage route in a Rimple and Harpreet sharara; Yay or Nay?

Kangana Ranaut keeps things traditional with a touch of vintage as she plays dress up in a sharara by Rimple and Harpreet. Check it out

Over the last few weeks, we have seen serve some major outfit inspiration. The actress who is gearing up for not one but two of her brother’s wedding has been on a desi trip as she has been seen in some of the most stunning shararas and lehengas. Today, it proved to be no different as he diva revisited her vintage roots and opted for a sharara by Rimple and Harpreet.

Instead of going all out with colours, the actress chose to keep things elegant in a white sharara set. The set bore a kurta with gold embroideries along the hem that gave off major festive vibes. She styled it over a wide-legged sharara pant with similar embroidery around its hem. Ranaut layered the look with a white mesh dupatta with gold details throughout. It was carefully draped over her shoulders.

While the all-white and gold look was a winner in itself, she styled it with emerald coloured jewellery to add a colour-blocking element. A choker necklace and matching ring served as great accessories while the Manikarnika actress let her hair down in her natural curls. Soft dewy makeup with a hint of a smudged eyeliner completed her glam.

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns in a gorgeous sharara by Sukriti and Aakriti: Yay or Nay?

Also Read: Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: Here’s all the last minute Karva Chauth outfit inspiration you need

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×