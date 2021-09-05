Kangana Ranaut in the green Sabyasachi saree looks like a vintage retro dream girl: Yay or Nay?

Every Bollywood celebrity has a unique fashion style. While some celebs are comfortable in western attire, others love wearing Indian wear. One such actress, who is fond of her Indian wear, especially sarees, is .

Well, our Pahadi queen has a fondness for sarees. Whether it be her Instagram, movies, events, or even her airport looks- she is seen in sarees all the time. We cannot deny the fact that she looks breathtaking in her every outfit. If you need a saree guide, just look through her outfits for inspiration.

Today, the Queen actress posted on her Instagram in a green saree, and she looked absolutely gorgeous. She is in Hyderabad for media interaction for her upcoming movie, Thalaivii. As her film is based on a retro actress and politician, she is seen wearing retro vintage looks for the movie events. This time also she chose a plain saree to give the 60's vibe.

The green Sabyasachi saree has a thick golden heavily embroidered border. The green sleeveless blouse with a round neck paired perfectly with the saree. She completed her look with dangling earrings from the Sabyasachi jewellery collection.

She went for a vintage look with a centre partition and braided headband style to bring retro vibes. Her shimmery sultry eyes with finely filled brows and nude pink lips completed her simple glam look. Her overall look was so simple yet so chic.

We are in awe of her beauty and her looks. Do you also feel the same?

What do you think about her look? Tell us in the comments down below.

