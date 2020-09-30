  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut on her fashion evolution: Village clown to fashion weeks, realised it's a freedom of expression

The Bollywood actress took to her Twitter to share her journey of cutting her own hair and wearing heels, to making it to international front rows, and revealed that fashion to her is just a freedom of expression.
Kangana Ranaut is one of the classiest actresses in the Bollywood industry today. She has upped her style tremendously and even showed us how to mix and match classics like handlooms with haute couture! 
Kangana is known for her love for ethnic wear and sarees and loves showing off her expensive handbags at the same time! 

Talking about her journey with fashion, Team Kangana Ranaut on the actress' Twitter handle revealed that people laughed at her! 
Kangana went on to reveal that when she was a little girl, "I decorated myself with pearls, cut my own hair, wore thigh high socks and heels," she said describing a picture she also shared where she was dressed in a floral dress and accessorised with pearls and socks! 

Now, the actress believes that fashion is nothing but a freedom of expression. "From being a village clown to attending front rows of London, Paris, New York fashion weeks, I realised fashion is nothing but freedom of expression," she added by posting a picture of herself from the Burberry Prorsum London Fashion Week back in 2014, where she kept it chic in a powder blue Burberry high neck dress and accessorised with a cream coat, pink bag and pink heels. Her wild curls were set loose and minimal makeup completed her look. 

What are your thoughts on Kangana's style evolution from then to now? We are personally loving the glow up! 
Do you think she was a fashion queen in the making? Comment below and let us know. 

