Kangana Ranaut in a House of Masaba saree is the epitome of elegance and grace; Yay or Nay?

For promoting her upcoming movie Panga, Kangana Ranaut opted for her favourite piece of apparel, a saree. Take a look!

We think it’s safe to say that after red carpet events, promotional looks are to watch out for! Our favourite ladies of Bollywood always put their best foot forward when it comes to an eloquent promotional wardrobe. And almost every time they ace their promotional looks like a pro. Talking about specifically, she has always been biased towards sarees since forever. Not just promotional looks but also at major red carpet events like Cannes the actress carries around her love for a good saree.

For an appearance last night to promote her upcoming movie Panga, the actress draped a floral saree from the House of Masaba. The saree is a part of a creative collaboration between Rhea Kapoor and Masaba Gupta named as “The Chronicles of Femininity”. The collection is an ode to the unabashed glory of being a woman. What can be a better way to promote her female centric movie other than draping a saree from a collection purely dedicated to the audacious beauty of being a woman? Kangana definitely made a win-win decision. The organza saree had a crisp and delicate rose print all over it and the diva paired it with an off shoulder blouse of the same print. Talk about nailing print on print! For her glam, she went for effortless waves and bold lips. To complete her look she chose a fine cut diamond and emerald necklace.

We don’t think Kangana Ranaut could have opted for a better outfit and we loved her look from head to toe. What do you think about her elegant look? Comment below and let us know.

