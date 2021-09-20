Kangana Ranaut to Janhvi Kapoor: When celebs decided to amp up their ethnic avatars with Bandhani sarees

Tie-dye tees have made quite an impact in recent years. From the ordinary folks to the star kids, this western import has become a hit among the masses. But tie-dye types of clothing have existed in India for many centuries which are commonly called Bandhani. Though it was concentrated only in Gujarat, Rajasthan and the Punjab area, now most women are seen opting for Bandhani clothing because of the lightweight fabric.

Sarees are a staple in every woman's wardrobe. They elevate your ethnic looks and are fit for every occasion. And Bandhani sarees can amplify your ethnic look this festive season if you want vibrancy that has the power to leave everyone amazed. The natural colours and stylish prints of Bandhani sarees have attracted many women including our B-town celebs. So we bring you a list of the celebrities who were seen flaunting their love for this traditional fabric.

Another of her vibrant and desi airport looks, Kangana looked like a ray of sunshine in this yellow Bandhani saree. The Queen star styled her six-yard drape with a sleeveless low-cut blouse that added the oomph to the outfit. She teamed it with her round sunnies, gorgeous earrings and bright red lipstick. She tied up her curly hair in a bun and gave some serious style inspo to style the Bandhani saree.

Kundra

Shilpa is very well-known not just for her acting chops but for her experimentation with sarees that she regularly gives us a glimpse of on her Instagram handle. During last year's Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa opted for a yellow Bandhani saree with a puffed-sleeve floral blouse. The drape was kept in place with a matching embroidered fabric belt. She tied her hair in a centre-parted ponytail leaving behind some tendrils to fall on her face. In full festive mode, she wore a choker along with her mangalsutra with a few stacked silver bracelets.

Alia wore a Tarun Tahiliani custom-made saree during the promotions of Kalank. The multi-coloured Bandhani saree was paired with a sleeveless thin strap brocade blouse. For this ethnic avatar, she decided to go with a floral maang tika. Her hair was styled in a simple ponytail rounded off with neutral makeup.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor too opted for a green Bandhani saree by ace designer Manish Malhotra. She styled the green ombré silk saree with a velvet green blouse with a bold choker, a gold bracelet and a messy braid. And she looked absolutely divine.

Kajol

Kajol is giving us major festive goals with her picks. For both occasions she chose to wear Manish Malhotra. For the first, she opted for a bright yellow saree that she paired with her half sleeve blouse. A statement necklace, kadas and a red bindi completed her look. For the second, she chose a black and golden Bandhani saree by her longtime friend . She wore a sleeveless black blouse to go with the embroidered saree. Accessorising with chandbalis and nude lipstick, she looked stunning.

Sara Ali Khan

We know Sara's love for white ensembles and quirky outfits. But to get into the festive mood as well, she styled with a Bandhani saree. For a Diwali party, she paired her orange ombré saree with a rani pink half sleeve blouse and a potli. She kept her hair and makeup simple and yet looked pretty and heart-warming.

Do you want to try out a Bandhani saree for this festive season? And whose look did you like the most? Tell us in the comments.

