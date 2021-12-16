Kangana Ranaut in JJ Valaya's lehenga set shows how to keep your style regal this shaadi season: Yay or Nay?

It's not such a mighty task for a lehenga to wield power over any ensemble in times of weddings or festive season. Here we are going tizzy by the day on how to keep up with the incessant invites for it calls for numerous colourful outfits. The ever-on-rotation lehengas have always rescued us when we aimed to look the most glamorous, right? Worries do not have room to kick in here, so get your style inspiration that exudes elegance with more than a hint of comfort.

As you parade around this month, this lehenga donned by actress Kangana Ranaut is the best you'll love and won't get enough of. For Ankita Lokhande's and Vicky Jain's sangeet that was held recently, the Thalaivii actress was styled by Hoorvi J. Valaya in JJ Valaya's lehenga set. She looked like an absolute royal in the New Delhi-based designer and couturier's creation that was born from Fall Winter 2021, the Rumeli collection. The one that celebrates the sheer beauty of the Ottoman empire.

The 34-year-old dolled up in a deep V-neckline blouse which bore a magnificent deal of intricate embroidery including colourful stripes in satin. It had a blend of floral embroidery and sequins placed so exquisitely. This sleeveless number was teamed with a lehenga skirt that truly bore a party of embroidery in multiple hues. It shined supremely with the sequins that complemented the rest of the designs. And, the broad broader at the hem isn't the one to be missed. Such detailed patterns and a shimmery waistband gave it a chic look. The entire outfit looked its best with a net dupatta that bore sparkly studs and it had its golden moment with a border that looked so lush.

Accessories looked ever so winning with the gold belt that placed the dupatta right on point on her midriff. An opulent necklace, maang tikka, earrings, kadas, and a headband all looked incredibly beautiful with colourful beads, glossy pearls, and gemstones. Kangana’s semi-dewy makeup was perfect with the blush, gold shimmery eyelids, groomed eyebrows, and a pout that had a hint of a satin finish.

