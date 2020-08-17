  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut to Kareena Kapoor Khan: When jumpsuits became a red carpet outfit 

Who said the fun jumpsuit only needs to be worn as a simple, off-duty look? Check out how B-town ladies have turned this clothing piece into a red carpet outfit!
Jumpsuits are one of the most comfortable and hassle-free pieces of clothing. They not only look chic but are extremely easy to pull off and wear. The outfit that is mostly worn on date nights, parties, etc. for a glam look, made its way on to the fashion radar and became a red carpet staple at one point! Some of the biggest Bollywood stars hopped on to the bandwagon and sported jumpsuits to look chic on red carpets. Take a look at it!

Kangana Ranaut 
Representing India on an international red carpet event, Kangana Ranaut picked out a sparkly, glittery full-sleeve jumpsuit with a sweetheart neckline while walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. 

Sridevi 
This diva was surely ahead of her time. Sridevi dazzled in a silver glittery Falguni and Shane Peacock jumpsuit that bore a v-neckline. A simple belt cinched her waist while diamond earrings and a bracelet completed her bedazzled look. 

Alia Bhatt
Keeping it subtle but glamorous, Alia Bhatt opted for an ink blue jumpsuit which bore lantern sleeves. The royal blue shade flattered her skin tone and the high-waisted pants were a great addition to the outfit, making her look taller as well. With her hair styled into messy waves and clean makeup look, we can't help but fall in love with this look. 

Anushka Sharma 
Sharma put her edgiest, most fashionable foot forward in this Gucci checkered jumpsuit. She gave us lessons on androgynous fashion by styling her look with a tie and matching blazer over. Styled with black stiletto boots and a ear cuff, Anushka looked her fashionable best. 

Kriti Sanon
Oozing glamour, Kriti Sanon wore an emerald green waist-cinching jumpsuit with spaghetti straps for the red carpet premiere of a film. She styled this with chunky gold bracelets, green earrings and her hair parted to one side and styled into tousled waves. 

Which actress' red carpet jumpsuit do you like the best? Comment below and let us know. 

