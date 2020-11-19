Kangana Ranaut keeps her look minimal in a neutral tone look accentuated with a Dior bag: Yay or Nay?

Kangana Ranaut opts for a chic airport look as she heads back to Hyderabad to complete the last shoot schedule of Thalaivi.

sure does know how to make headlines. The actress who doesn't shy away from a scandal is all set to head back to complete the last leg of her Thalaivi shoot in Hyderabad. Since it was not possible to show off her airport look at the airport, the diva took to her Instagram to show us her chic and bundled up look as she headed out of the city to resume work.

Heading out of Manali after her brother's wedding gala, the actress kept it stylish and cosy in an oversized trench coat that she layered over a pleated peach maxi turtleneck dress. To bundle up further, Kangana opted for tan ankle-length suede boots. Displaying her love for expensive bags, Kangana carried with her the Dior Book Tote that costs approximately 2,900 USD or 2.16 lakh INR. Mirror finish sunnies also further accessorised her chic look.

The actress also shared a close-up picture of her face, giving us a look at her flawless skin and minimal makeup with her hair pulled back into a low ponytail. A simple base of foundation, topped off with filled-in brows and rosy pink lips to make for a simple look to match her outfit.

We love how elegant and chic Kangana looked before heading out of her home in Manali. Her trench coat and Dior tote added just the right touch of luxury and comfort to this look.

What are your thoughts on Kangana Ranaut's latest look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :instagram kangana ranaut

